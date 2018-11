Loretta Lynn says she is doing better after a brief hospital visit to treat an illness that kept her from attending a CMT tribute to her and other female country artists.

A message posted on Lynn’s official Facebook page on Saturday afternoon said she is feeling better and is now resting at home. Lynn’s post said she was sick, but did not provide additional details.

The 86-year-old just released a new album, Wouldn’t It Be Great. She was unable to attend Wednesday’s CMT Artists of the Year awards ceremony. Actress Sissy Spacek accepted the honour on Lynn’s behalf.

Spacek won an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn in Coal Miner’s Daughter and called Lynn a trailblazer.

Lynn wrote she had watched Spacek’s tribute several times and appreciated the kind words from her “sweet friend.”