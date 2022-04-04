1 of 13
It would seem that fuschia is the 'new black'. Stars stuck to bright colours, many in pink and fuschia, and sparkle, with diamonds, crystals and all-metallics, on the red carpet on Sunday for the Grammys 2022 ceremony. Also in trend were unique headpieces, and even a fuschia beanie, sported by singer Justin Beiber. Here's a compilation of the some of the best looks of the night.
H.E.R. paid homage to Aretha Franklin in an embellished orange and yellow ombre look, and fashion favorite Cynthia Erivo was in sparkling silver and gray from Louis Vuitton. H.E.R. wore a custom winged kaftan jumpsuit from Dundas. It was chiffon and embellished with a golden beaded and sequin phoenix motif.
Bright pink and all-over metallics were the fashion stories of the Grammys red carpet led by Saweetie in fuchsia Valentino and Tiffany Haddish in sparkling one-shoulder Prada as the music crowd did Las Vegas proud with a show of wild, whimsical and meaningful looks. Saweetie's full skirt and bra top were paired with long matching gloves. Billy Porter, always a fashion standout, also went with fuchsia in a trouser look that had a sheer button-down shirt and long ruffled cape from Valentino.
Dua Lipa was a study in straps sporting long blonde hair. Her Versace gown was adorned with straps and gold hardware.
Alisha Gaddis, with comedy on her resume, paired her shiny, minty gown with a head piece of high, golden branches.
Olivia Rodrigo waved and smiled in a black sheath gown from Vivienne Westwood, who included purple sparkle trim worn with rocker chokers. She was joined in black by Billie Eilish in a Rick Owens trench coat turned cape, lug soul boots on her feet.
Cynthia Erivo was in sparkling silver and gray from Louis Vuitton.
Brandi Carlile toted about 40 pounds of hand-cut crystals on a multicolored Hugo Boss tuxedo jacket with stripes of the same crystals on the trousers and waist. ``I'm finally morphing into Elton John, which is my dream,'' she said.
Trinity K Bonet recreated one of Ariana Grande’s most iconic Grammys red carpet looks at annual award show.
Justin Bieber, in clunky shoes and a baggy, gray suit a few sizes too big, wore a fuchsia beanie on his head as walked with his wife, Hailey, in white Saint Laurent.
Count Chrissy Teigen in the pink camp as well.
Chloe Baile was wearing silver Valentino.
