'Everything Everywhere All At Once' swept up yet more film prizes on Saturday, as it was named best feature at the Spirit Awards - one of the last major Hollywood ceremonies before next weekend's Oscars.
Image Credit: AP
The multiverse-hopping adventure collected awards for best picture, directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, screenplay and editing.
Image Credit: Reuters
“Thank you to everyone who makes crazy, weird independent movies,” Scheinert said.
Image Credit: Reuters
Awards were handed out Saturday afternoon in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif., and the show was streamed live on YouTube and Twitter.
Image Credit: AFP
First-time Spirit Awards host Hasan Minhaj opened the show saying, “Of all the awards shows, this is by far, one of them.” Minhaj went hard on everything, from the entertainment trade website Deadline (“At this point, Deadline is half gossip, half Ezra Miller crime tracker,” he said) to the show’s lack of a broadcast partner.
Image Credit: AP
Michelle Yeoh won best lead performance, and Stephanie Hsu won best breakthrough performance. It is the first year in which the Film Independent Spirit Awards have opted for gender-neutral acting categories. "Michelle, you beat a bunch of men!" yelled Jamie Lee Curtis in the backstage press room.
Image Credit: Reuters
Winners are voted on by members of the non-profit organization Film Independent. The budget cap for eligible films was recently raised from $22.5 million to $30 million. Other winners included:
Image Credit: Reuters
Best Documentary feature - 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'
Image Credit: AP
Best International Film - 'Joyland'
Image Credit: Reuters
Best First Feature - 'Aftersun'
Image Credit: Reuters
Best First Screenplay - John Patton Ford, 'Emily the Criminal'
Image Credit: Reuters
Robert Altman Award - 'Women Talking'
Image Credit: Reuters