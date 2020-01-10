The move comes after the couple announced they would step back as senior royals

The figures of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, are moved from their original positions next to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Madame Tussauds in London. Image Credit: AP

Madame Tussauds has removed its wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, from their display of Britain’s royal family. The move came less than 24 hours after the couple stunned the world by announcing that they would be “stepping back” from their roles as senior royals and splitting their time between Britain and North America.

The waxworks were unveiled in May 2018, ahead of the couple’s lavish wedding in Windsor, England. At the time, the museum said: “There is a lot of love out there for Meghan and Harry and we’re following their lead by inviting the great British public to join the couple in their wedding celebrations here at Madame Tussauds London.”

Less than two years later, the figures will no longer stand alongside the rest of the royal family. They have been moved by the wax museum’s staff. The likenesses of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Catherine, remain on display alongside figures of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip.

“Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior royals,” Steve Davies, general manager of Madame Tussauds London, told the Independent on Thursday.

“From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our royal family set,” he confirmed after photos began to circulate on social media of an empty space — once home to the two — in the royal family display.

Davies went on to share that the mannequins would remain at the wax museum as a feature, but he did not specify where they would be placed.

“As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them,” he said.