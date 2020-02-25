Freddie Mercury Close is in the suburb where the singer lived as a teenager

A street in the London suburb where Freddie Mercury lived as a teenager was renamed Freddie Mercury Close on Monday at a ceremony attended by the late Queen frontman’s sister.

Kashmira Bulsara, sister of the late singer Freddie Mercury, and Mayor of Hounslow Tony Louki unveil a new sign during a ceremony to rename a street in Feltham "Freddie Mercury Close", in Greater London, Britain February 24, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS

Their family moved to Feltham in west London after fleeing the revolution in Zanzibar in 1964.

Local authorities agreed to rename part of Hanworth Road — the address of the headquarters of the World Zoroastrian Organisation. Mercury was born a Zoroastrian and practised the ancient religion as a child.

The unveiled sign to rename a street in Feltham "Freddie Mercury Close" is seen in Greater London, Britain, February 24, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS

The family actually lived a short walk away at 22 Gladstone Avenue. That site was marked with a blue plaque in 2016.

Mercury died in 1991 aged 45 due to complications from Aids.

The Mercury Phoenix Trust, a charity set up after his death, supports projects fighting HIV and Aids worldwide.