Hollywood star Liv Tyler helped unveil special accessories for Etihad Airways’ cabin crew at a fashion show at the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night.

The scarves and ties, created by iconic designer Diane von Furstenberg, will be worn by the airline’s cabin crew throughout the month of November to celebrate its 15-year anniversary and its 10-year partnership with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Formula 1 is such an elegant event and I was thrilled to collaborate with Etihad Airways on this exciting project. The geometric pattern was inspired by the Yas Marina Circuit and there are so many layers of meaning to the colours. Purple is the colour of royalty and the orange is inspired by the beautiful hues of the desert sand at sunset. I hope the cabin crew feels very proud to wear the scarves and ties,” said von Furstenberg.

Etihad Airways’ first flight took off from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain on November 5, 2003.

“We are tremendously proud of Etihad’s achievements in just 15 years. In this short time, we have emerged as one of the world’s most respected and recognised airline brands,” added Tony Douglas, group chief executive officer, Etihad Aviation Group.

Supermodel Joan Smalls, who unveiled the new scarves via a diary video, also attended the Louvre Abu Dhabi event.