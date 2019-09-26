This is the first song Lohan has dropped since her 2008 single ‘Bossy’

Actor-singer Lindsay Lohan after a hiatus of 11 years released a music video on Tuesday.

‘Xanax’ is an EDM track. The song features Finnish pop star Alma and was released exclusively on IGTV.

This is the first song Lohan has dropped since her 2008 single ‘Bossy’.

“I don’t like the parties in LA, I go home, in a bad mood, pass out, wake up alone, just to do it all over again,” Lohan begins the track.

Lohan opens up about anxiety as she sings, “I can’t be in this club, it’s too crowded and I’m [expletive],” she sings. “Ain’t nobody here for love. Ain’t nobody care about us. I got social anxiety, but you’re like Xanax to me. Yeah, social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can’t breathe.”

The video shows the ‘Mean Girls’ actress posing in front of a mirror, attending a charity function and learning dance. The video also shows her brother Cody Lohan skateboarding.

Her first album, ‘Speak,’ was released in 2004 and eventually certified platinum. The next year she quickly followed up with her second and last album, ‘A Little More Personal (Raw),’ in 2005.