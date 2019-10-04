The stars of the 2004 film are trying to build a well in Uganda

Whispered in the knowing voice of one Cady Heron to her calendar-oblivious classroom crush Aaron Samuels: October 3 marks ‘Mean Girls’ Day.

But this year Lindsay Lohan and the cast of the 2004 hit comedy are trying their hand at kindness. They’re teaming up with the Thirst Project to build freshwater wells in Uganda in a nod to Lohan’s character in the film, Cady, who was raised in Africa.

In a coordinated social-media campaign #MeanGirlsDoGood, Lohan and her on-screen love interest, Jonathan Bennett, who played the doofy Aaron, as well as co-stars Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert asked fans to help fund “The Mean Girls Well’ in the landlocked nation of Uganda.

They did it through a video that directed fans of the Tina Fey-penned teen comedy to donate $3 to build the $8,000 well.

“Cady was from Africa, and this year, we want your help to build a well with the Thirst Project !” the cast said on the nonprofit’s website. “$8,000 is all it costs to build a well for an entire village in Uganda, which would bring clean water to nearly 500 people.”

The non-profit Thirst Project works with young people to end the global water crisis by building the wells in developing communities that need safe, clean drinking water. In the last 10 years, the project has raised more than $10 million to provide clean water to 400, 000 people in 13 countries.

The ‘Mean Girls’ effort has gained 166 supporters so far who have raised $2,221.