Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, 29, has broken his silence on his separation from American singer-actress Miley Cyrus, 26.

“Hi all,” wrote Hemsworth on Instagram, alongside a photo of a beach sunset. “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

The statement arrives after The Daily Mail Australia, which uploaded paparazzi images of Hemsworth online, claimed to have spoken to the ‘emotional’ actor. “You don’t understand what it’s like ... I don’t want to talk about it, mate,” the Mail quoted Hemsworth as saying.

The couple met on the set of ‘The Last Song’ in 2009 when they were teenagers. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December of last year.

They recently announced their split through a representative from Cyrus’ camp.

“They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart,” read the statement.

The couple has been engaged twice since they got together 10 years ago.