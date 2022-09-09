Kristen Zang, Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend from the 1990s, has slammed media outlets and online critics for leaping to conclusions about the reason for his recent breakup from Camila Morrone.

The 47-year-old Oscar winner, who is known for dating much younger women, allegedly ended his relationship with Morrone when she turned 25.

In an essay that 48-year-old Zang, a former model and actress, wrote for People magazine she blasted haters for making assumptions.

“When I read the headlines and online comments with his most recent ex-girlfriend being referred to as having ‘aged out’ or being ‘too old for Leo at 25,’ puh-lease (insert dramatic eye roll),” Zang wrote. She continued, “I think we can and should do better. What kind of message is this sending to young people?”

Recalling her dating days with DiCaprio, she was a “very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend” she noted, when they were both 21 and working in Hollywood. She added, “We also had some hard times like all couples do, and broke up for a bit in 1997 and then got back together. Then, about 4 months after my 25th birthday (ha, I know what you’re thinking) it was over for good.”

However, Zang explained that she had initiated the breakup. “It was a choice I made,” she wrote.

“I don’t how to explain it exactly, I just felt like I was ready for our relationship to be done. It was like I had outgrown that version of myself, the Hollywood high school girl. I wanted to figure out who I was and what I wanted,” she added.

Zang continued by claiming that there might be further causes behind DiCaprio and Morrone’s decision to part ways.

“Who knows what happened,” the dog food company owner wrote. “Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it’s temporary, or maybe it’s none of our business but can we stop with the ageist headlines and comments? But let’s keep the funny memes coming, they’re stellar. Truly.”