Leonardo DiCaprio on how he lands roles with top Hollywood directors

I really love film as an art form; I love watching old movies, I’m a cinephile: DiCaprio

IANS
Los Angeles: Star Leonardo DiCaprio, who is working with Paul Thomas Anderson for the first time in new thriller One Battle After Another, has shared his process for getting to work with the biggest directors in Hollywood.

The 50-year-old actor talked about the process when it comes to landing jobs with the likes of Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

He said: "Luck. Luck, and I guess the perseverance of just letting them know that you want to work with them, some day, when the time is right. That’s what I’ve been doing; that’s how I met Marty (Scorsese_ when I was young, I just let him know that if he’s ready, I’m ready,” He told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I really love film as an art form; I love watching old movies, I’m a cinephile, and it’s like those rare films rise to the top.”

DiCaprio said: "There are certain filmmakers that have a multitude of those films — Paul is one of them, Quentin (Tarantino) is one of them, Marty’s one of them. So I just let them know I’m ready and I’m game if they are.”

DiCaprio is delighted to be collaborating with filmmaker Anderson, who he almost worked with on Boogie Nights but had to snub because he'd already signed on for Titanic, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "Any time that he asks, you work with P.T.A. This guy is like one of the great visionary filmmakers of my generation. His films, I’m still intrigued by to this day; I still talk about The Master, Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood, Magnolia — these films that are going to last for generations to come so you jump at an opportunity to work with Paul.”

DiCaprio has admitted he's winding down on the number of projects he takes on, but he couldn't "say no" to Anderson.

Related Topics:
hollywood

