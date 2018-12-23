Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s foundation has raised more than $100 million (Dh367.2 million) for the fight against climate change.
“I am pleased to announce $11 million in new grants across our six programme areas, bringing the total financial impact of LDF to over $100 million,” read a statement from DiCaprio on the foundation’s website.
The ‘Titanic’ star has been seen raising awareness about climate change and his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation — which he created in 1998 — has completed 20 years.
“When I founded LDF 20 years ago, I did so based on the simple idea that we could make a real difference by directly funding some of the most effective environmental projects,” he said. “Whether it be individuals, grassroots movements or major nonprofits, we wanted to focus on getting critical funding to those who could have the greatest impact.”