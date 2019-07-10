FILE - This Feb. 4, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Oscar-winning singer announced her upcoming beauty line, Haus Laboratories, reportedly to be sold on Amazon come September.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Pop star Lady Gaga on Tuesday announced a line of beauty products exclusively for sale on Amazon in a boost to the online retailer’s cosmetics business.

The brand, Haus Laboratories, will launch in September for shoppers in nearly a dozen countries, including the United States, Germany and Japan, Amazon said.

The move underscores how the world’s biggest online retailer is increasing competition with traditional cosmetics sellers like Ulta Beauty and Sephora-parent LVMH, which recently launched a beauty brand by singer Rihanna.

Lady Gaga, who shared an Academy Award this year for the original song ‘Shallow’, said Amazon was the right partner because it embraced her message of self-acceptance.