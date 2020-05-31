The article is filled with outright lies, he says about article on billionaire status

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s lawyer is demanding Forbes take down their story accusing the make-up mogul of lying her way to billionaire status.

According to Page Six “the lawyer, Michael Kump, said in a statement to The Post: ‘We have reviewed Forbes’ article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and a ‘web of lies’ to inflate her net worth. The article is filled with outright lies.’

“Forbes’ accusation that Kylie and her accountants ‘forged tax returns’ is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements.”

Forbes published a report stripping Jenner of the title of youngest-ever self-made billionaire, claiming she used fake draft tax returns to boost her net worth.

The business magazine said the Jenner is now worth just less than $900 million (Dh3.3 billion) after factoring Kylie Cosmetics’ revenue in public filings and the economic effect COVID-19 has had on the beauty industry.

Kump said, “It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has devoted three reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie’s net worth. We would not expect that from a supermarket tabloid, much less from Forbes.”

The half-sister of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian also slammed the report, calling it, “inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions.”

Jenner took to Twitter and responded to the allegations in a series of tweets.

“What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site.. all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER...,” Jenner’s first tweet reads.

The mother of one followed with another, writing: “’even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading.”

She went on to say that despite Forbes’ article, she’s “blessed beyond my years,” adding that she has a “beautiful daughter, and a successful business.” She insisted she’s “doing perfectly fine.”

Jenner also slammed Forbes for publishing the article when she could “name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have.”

Forbes said it stands by its story.