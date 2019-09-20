Image Credit:

The rumour mill has been working overtime over a possible split between celebrity power couple, reality star Kylie Jenner and singer Travis Scott.

As the story took life earlier this week, Jenner does what she does best: Use social media to shut down any negativity.

Jenner took to her Instagram account and shared a family picture featuring Scott and their one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

This week, the speculations found a way when the beauty mogul shared a mirror selfie on Instagram and a picture of Scott was suspiciously missing from the make-up closet of the star. According to E News, fans of Jenner noticed the missing picture, which was once spotted when she shared few snaps from inside her closet earlier.

However, in a selfie shared on Instagram from the same spot, the framed picture was no longer there in the background. “Ain’t a game, boy,” and gal pal Yris Palmer’s comment, “Made for one player” and you’ve got a recipe for rumours.