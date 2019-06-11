Reality TV star was seen dressed in the red outfit from the TV show

Kylie Jenner is known for throwing elaborate and exotic parties, always resulting in heaps of praise from fans.

This time, however, she’s being slammed for her poorly chosen theme.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur got hit with criticism after she hosted a party for her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou over the weekend. The theme of the party revolved around the popular drama TV show, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.

The show is set in a dystopian future, where infertility has spread leaving very few fertile women. These remaining women are subjected to a life of sexual enslavement by the patriarchal US government, Gilead. They are then forced to bear children for rich and powerful families.

Jenner posted a video on social media where she is seen dressing in the red handmaid outfit, and using greetings such as, ‘praise be ladies’, and, ‘Welcome to Gilead’.

Reacting to the peculiar theme, one Twitter user commented, “Because nothing says ‘fun’ like dressing up as women who are habitually raped and denied basic human rights”.

An Instagram user commented, “Kylie Jenner throwing a Handmaid’s Tale themed party while abortion rights are being systematically rolled back across the US is some Gilead-level rubbish.”

Jenner has yet to react to the comments.