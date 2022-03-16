Kylie Jenner has revealed that motherhood a second time around has been tough on her.
The beauty mogul recently gave birth to her son Wolf and took to Instagram stories to talk about it’s been different than her experience after having first child Stormi, who is now four.
“Post-partum moms: that post-partum has not been easy. This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter,” she said in a video.
The 24-year-old reality TV star said she wanted to be open about her struggles and empathise with other mums.
She added: “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. And yeah, I didn’t just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me.”
Jenner added that she was getting back into fitness.
“I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today, but I’m here and I’m feeling better! And it’s okay not to be okay and once I realised that, I reminded myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful baby boy, and we need to stop putting pressure on ourselves to ‘be back’,” she said.
Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, welcomed their second child Wolf Webster on February 2. Their first child, daughter Stormi, was born on February 1, 2018.