Kylie Jenner has been hospitalised with an undisclosed illness and will have to skip a planned cosmetics roll-out at Paris Fashion Week.
The 22-year-old social media star and make-up mogul said on Twitter Wednesday that she’s “really sick and unable to travel.”
A representative for Jenner says she’s in the hospital but doing well.
Neither gave details on what illness sent her to the hospital.
On Tuesday, she had announced that a new collaboration between her make-up line, Kylie Cosmetics, and designer Olivier Rousteing of Balmain would be unveiled in Paris Friday.
Jenner says she’s heartbroken but is excited to watch the event.