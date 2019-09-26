The 22-year-old social media star said she’s ‘really sick and unable to travel’

Kylie Jenner has been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness and will have to skip a planned cosmetics rollout at Paris Fashion Week.

Kylie Jenner has been hospitalised with an undisclosed illness and will have to skip a planned cosmetics roll-out at Paris Fashion Week.

The 22-year-old social media star and make-up mogul said on Twitter Wednesday that she’s “really sick and unable to travel.”

A representative for Jenner says she’s in the hospital but doing well.

Neither gave details on what illness sent her to the hospital.

On Tuesday, she had announced that a new collaboration between her make-up line, Kylie Cosmetics, and designer Olivier Rousteing of Balmain would be unveiled in Paris Friday.