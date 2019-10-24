It was first used in a video clip of the 22-year-old singing to her sleepy daughter

Kylie Jenner has filed legal documents to trademark the phrase ‘Rise and Shine’ after a video of the beauty mogul singing it for her one-year-old broke the internet.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star filed to trademark the jingle in the categories of cosmetics, belts, coats, dresses, footwear, gloves, headbands, jackets, scarves, sleepwear, swimsuits and undergarments, among other items of clothing, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans went crazy over the video which triggered a flurry of posts and memes on social media. Singer Miley Cyrus also shared an edited version of the video.

Originally, it is a clip of the 22-year-old singing to her sleepy daughter, Stormi, taken from a video tour of Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics headquarters.