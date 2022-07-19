Kylie Jenner has been labelled a lot of things in her time — a billionaire, beauty mogul, reality TV star and social media sensation. Now, she has been tagged with an unfortunate new moniker — climate criminal.

The internet has flown into a rage after the 24-year-old posted a picture on Instagram showing off her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s private planes.

“you wanna take mine or yours?” she wrote alongside the image, where she’s seen hugging the rapper with their daughter Stormi at their side.

Her post came days after the Twitter account @CelebJets shared that Jenner had taken a three minute flight (later corrected to being a 17-minute flight) from Camarillo to Van Nuys in California.

“Kylie Jenner: full time climate criminal. These jets should never be allowed to take off,” one person tweeted, reacting to the details of the short flight Jenner had apparently taken.

Another wrote: “Can’t wait to see Kylie Jenner post environmental awareness pics on her stories as if she isn’t single-handedly doing more damage to the environment than most of us with her 3 min flights.”

Under the mum-of-two’s Instagram post, her family members and fans left glowing comments — many that said “goals”. However, after scrolling a little further it was clear that others were not impressed by the show of wealth that came as a deadly heatwave and wildfires spread across Europe, serving as a reminder of the climate crisis.

“But it’s us who must use paper straws,” one person commented on Instagram.

Another person pointed out that Jenner could have driven to her location instead: “Rich people unapologetically showing off their contributions to climate change by using private jet to a 2 hours drive car ride. Yeah I would be embarrassed to post this.”

While Jenner bore the brunt of criticism after @CelebJets’ post, many other celebrities have also apparently taken many short flights.