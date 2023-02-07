Korean drama actor Lee Seung Gi announced that he was engaged to girlfriend actor Lee Da In. The star, who acts in K-drama ‘Mouse’, said Lee Da had accepted his proposal and that they would wed in April this year as reported by Korean media outlets.

After rumours of them dating in 2020, the couple went official together in May, 2021. Lee Seung Gi made the wedding announcement on Instagram with a letter.

“Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi. It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year. Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life. I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple. I proposed, and she accepted. We are holding our wedding on April 7,” wrote *** in that letter posted on his social media account.

He added that his soon-to-be better-half is a person filled with ‘warmth’.

“Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly. She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands. I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others. Thank you,” he added.

The actor and singer, who began his career as a singer in early 2000s, is known for his hit series including Brilliant Legacy (2009), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), The King 2 Hearts (2012), and Mouse (2021). He was last seen in The Law Cafe.