‘That is a sick joke that someone tweeted,’ reality TV star said

Kim Kardashian West has shut down a story doing the rounds that she gifted her six-year-old daughter North the bloodied shirt of former US President John F Kennedy.

The story was run by media outlet Refinery29, which included a photo originally believed to be from the reality star’s Instagram stories depicting the shirt, that JFK presumably wore the day he was assassinated in 1963.

“I AM SCREAMING someone tweeted as a joke that Kim Kardashian gifted North JFK’s bloody shirt and Refinery29 wrote about it as if it were true???? [sic]” one person wrote on Twitter.

Kardashian West promptly responded to the tweet, saying the screen grab in question is fake.

“WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted,” Kardashian West posted.

The reality TV star went on a shopping spree over Christmas, buying priceless celebrity memorabilia.

She bought a set of rings belonging to Elvis Presley for her brother Rob Kardashian.

“I’m obsessed with auctions and my brother is the biggest Elvis Presley fan. So I got him two of Elvis’ rings for Christmas,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Apart from the golden rings, Kardashian West also revealed that she had also gifted Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’ hat to her six-year-old daughter on Christmas.

“It still has his make-up on it,” Kardashian West wrote along with the picture of the hat on her Instagram.