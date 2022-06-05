American media personality Kim Kardashian defended her decision of losing 16 pounds within three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s gown during the 2022 Met Gala event.

According to an interview published in the New York Times, Kardashian gave the examples of actors Christian Bale and Renee Zellweger, who also lost or gained weight for their movies.

Kim Kardashian Image Credit: AP

“To me, it was like, okay, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable. Even Renee Zellweger, gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me,” said Kardashian in the interview.

The ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star also argued that she did not even urge anyone to lose weight.

“I wasn’t saying, hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?” she added.

Kardashian further added that she “didn’t do anything unhealthy” to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. When the Kardashian was questioned on what she would have done if she failed to shed her pounds and couldn’t wear the desired gown at the Met Gala 2022, the media personality gave a befitting reply.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala Image Credit: AP

“I just simply couldn’t have gone, which wouldn’t have mattered. It was just important to me to reach that goal,” she stated.

However, a video was released that revealed Kardashain struggling to squeeze into the Marilyn Monroe gown. Although the dress made it halfway to her back, the zip could not be pulled up any further due to which the reality star chose to wear a white fur coat on the red carpet, that covered her back.

Kardashain changed into a replica of the gown later in the evening of the Met Gala 2022.

The iconic, shimmery golden gown was worn by legendary actor, and singer Monroe in the year 1962, when she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the then US President John F. Kennedy.