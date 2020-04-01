Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian. Image Credit: AP

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian confirmed that her sister Kourtney Kardashian has pressed pause on filming for ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’.

According to Us Weekly, the 30-year-old Skims founder said on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’: “She’s made the decision to take time off now, and I think she really needs it. I think that’ll be so much better for her.”

On March 26, Kourtney raised eyebrows when she responded to a fan on Twitter who said she “just needs to quit the damn show!” In her succinct reply, the reality star wrote, “I did. Bye.”

Kourtney has been saying for months that she wanted to film less or stop altogether because it interferes with her personal life and time with her children 10-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope and 5-year-old Reign. As a result, she has been at odds with her sisters about their differing schedules. Kim and Kourtney even got into a physical fight over their drama at the end of the season 18 premiere.

Kim told Jimmy that it was pretty intense and she feels like its been a lot of build-up resentment from Kourtney, or just feeling like she doesn’t really want to film anymore.

The businesswoman further said: “She’s not the type of person to make a decision and say, ‘OK, guys, I’m not gonna film,’ but she would come to work with an attitude every day and kind of take it out on everyone, from crew to us, and wouldn’t really make that decision. We would kind of, like, just keep on pushing her and try to figure out why she was so unhappy.”

The socialite revealed that her mother Kris Jenner, “cried” when she watched a clip of Kim and Kourtney’s altercation, which led production to “shut down” for a week.

“I think everyone was really, like, shook for a minute and just was like, ‘This isn’t our type of show. What’s happening?’ We want everyone to be comfortable and safe,” Kim said.