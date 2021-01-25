Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has celebrated the release of inmate Chris Young, who she has been advocating for since 2018 as part of her prison reform activism.
Kardashian West took to Instagram to repost a video of Young arriving at an airport after being released from prison, where he had been placed over non-violent drug charges.
“Chris Young is FREE after more than a decade behind bars. Wow My heart is so full! It brings tears to my eyes to see Judge Sharp welcome him home,” she wrote.
Kardashian West wrote in her Instagram post that Judge Kevin H Sharp was forced to give Young a life term in 2014 due to sentencing rules and that the judge “ended up resigning due to these injustices”.
“I worked on this case with @msbkb (Chris’ attorney Brittany K. Barnett) for years so this victory is so sweet!!! Thank you @alicemariefree @jessicajackson (REFORM Alliance’s Chief Analytics Officer) & Judge Sharp for fighting so hard for Chris and never giving up!!!” Kardashian West added.
Days before, former US president Donald Trump had commuted Young’s life sentence in a last-minute act of clemency prior to leaving office. Other people who were given pardons and commutations included rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.
Kardashian West has spoke out against harsh sentences for non-violent crimes and has urged prison reform in the US. In 2018, she met with Trump at the White House and brought attention to the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who was doing life in prison for a non-violent drug conviction. Trump later commuted her sentence.