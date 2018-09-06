Kim Kardashian West was at the White House on Wednesday morning to lobby for prison reform and, possibly, for the freedom of another person sentenced to life for a nonviolent, low-level drug conviction.

The reality star flew overnight to Washington, TMZ reported.

She was set to meet with Jared Kushner and others for what deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley called “a listening session about the clemency process.”

Of particular interest to Kardashian is 30-year-old convict Chris Young, TMZ said. After rejecting a 14-year plea deal, Young picked up a mandatory life sentence at age 22 when he went to trial in Tennessee and was convicted of his third low-level drug offence, according to the Buried Alive project website.

Three months ago, Kardashian famously was involved in clemency for Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who was sentenced to life without parole in 1996 for her role in a cocaine-trafficking operation in Tennessee.

Wednesday’s discussion was “mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review,” Gidley said in a statement to Fox News.

Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence after meeting with Kardashian in May, and the reality star and beauty mogul said she was inspired to keep up the fight.

“People have been asking me, are you getting into politics? Like, no. I’m still doing me. But I enjoy this,” Kardashian said on the Today show in June. “This has fulfilled my heart and so since I feel so fulfilled, why would I stop that?”