Social media users question why her four children look altered

Image Credit:

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has been criticised for allegedly photoshopping her children in her family Christmas card.

She posted the card online on Friday, December 13.

Opting for minimalist style in the holiday photo, Kardashian West and her two oldest children wore grey sweatsuits. Both Chicago and Psalm wore matching sleeveless shirts as Kanye West wore a white sweatshirt.

“The West Family Christmas Card 2019,” Kardashian West captioned the photograph.

Fans couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on the image.

One pointed out the lighting on North looked different than the others: “Who photoshopped North in? The lighting looks... different.”

Another said: “I was looking for this comment, this deff looks photoshopped.”

A user asked: “Why all the kids look like stickers?”

Another said: “I think they are photoshopped lol no joke if you look closer you can tell,” with one adding, “This is 100 per cent an edited photo I’m surprised more people haven’t said this.”