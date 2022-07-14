Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is going to be a mum again — this time through a surrogate.

This will be Kardashian’s second child with former partner Tristan Thompson after daughter True, who was born in 2018.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a representative for the social media personality told Page Six. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, have had a rocky relationship since getting together in 2016, with multiple instances of infidelity on the part of the basketball player.

A source has said that they are currently not in a relationship and “have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.”

Page Six quoted sources as saying that Kardashian’s second child was conceived via surrogate prior to the news of Thompson fathering a child with someone else after he had an affair.

“Khloe and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloe was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself,’” an insider said.

It was first revealed in January this year that Thompson had had an affair with Maralee Nichols during his 30th birthday celebrations, while he was still with Kardashian.

Prior to the affair, which led to Nichols having a son, Thompson was reported to have cheated on Kardashian twice before.

In a statement released at the time of the paternity scandal in January, Thompson had apologised to the Good American co-founder.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote on Instagram. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Kardashian’s baby won’t be the first in the family to have been had through a surrogate.