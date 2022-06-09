In January this year, fans of the Kardashian family were shocked — but not surprised — by news of NBA star Tristan Thompson admitting that he fathered a child with another woman after cheating on girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

In the latest episode of Hulu show ‘The Kardashians’, fans have been granted access to how the drama unfolded in December 2021 and how the famous sisters caught wind of Thompson’s infidelity before Khloe did.

Kim Kardashian was at the gym early in the morning when new sites were reporting on Thompson’s paternity lawsuit filed by personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

“I’m like shaking for her,” Kim told half-sister Kylie Jenner over the phone. “My soul dies for her.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Image Credit: AP

The Daily Mail had reported that Thompson and Nichols had had the affair during his 30th birthday celebrations in March, while he was still dating Khloe.

“Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?” Kylie asked Kim over the phone call, as Kim looks for the legal document showing Thompson’s declaration in the case.

Kim then said: “It’s this whole declaration. He’s asking for a paternity test and admitting he had [intercourse] with her. Khloe threw him his 30th birthday, so he went home, from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road, we can check his schedule, and then slept with this girl.”

Kourtney, who was also on the call, said it was a “never-ending betrayal”, while Kylie said “she doesn’t deserve this.”

Prior to this affair, Thompson was reported to have cheated on Khloe twice before.

In a January 2022 statement, Thompson apologised to Khloe in a statement posted online.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson wrote on Instagram. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Thompson, who shares daughter True with Khloe, went onto say: “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”