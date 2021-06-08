Khloe Kardashian Image Credit: AP

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is no stranger to comments about her looks and has never been shy about hitting back and being open about the toll such negativity has taken on her.

After a recent commercial for migraine medication that Kardashian appeared in, one social media user called her an “alien”.

“Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines?” the person wrote. “What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”

Kardashian, 36, responded in a diplomatic way.

“Sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me,” she wrote. “I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence. I R [sic] completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine.”

She also pointed out hypocrisy of the user’s Twitter bio, adding: “I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked.”

In April, after an unedited picture of her in a bikini was unintentionally released, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star opened up why she didn’t want that image shared.

Khloe Kardashian Image Credit: instagram.com/khloekardashian

“The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The mother of one also talked about the “constant ridicule and judgement” that has been “too much to bear”.

“‘Khloé is the fat sister.’ ‘Khloé is the ugly sister.’ ‘Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.’ ‘The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery,’” she wrote as examples.