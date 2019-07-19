Spacey’s problems are not over, despite the collapse of th ecase brought against him

Kevin Spacey’s legal woes are not over, despite the collapse of the only criminal case brought against the two-time Oscar winner since he became mired in sexual misconduct allegations.

The former ‘House of Cards’ star is still being investigated in London and Los Angeles over several allegations and faces a federal lawsuit alleging he assaulted a massage therapist in 2016.

Prosecutors in Massachusetts announced on July 18 that they were dropping the indecent assault and battery charge brought last year against Spacey.

It was the only criminal case that has been brought against Spacey since several sexual misconduct allegations emerged in 2017.