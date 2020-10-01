1.2094934-549269694
Comedian Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish. Image Credit: AP
American actor Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish are now parents to a baby girl. The 36-year-old Parrish announced the news on social media early Wednesday, saying she and her ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ star husband welcomed daughter Kaori Mai Hart on Tuesday.

Parrish posted on Instagram, “9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime.thankful * grateful * blessed.” She wrote alongside the quote: “A little bit of heaven sent down to earth..welcome to the world baby girl...we couldn’t love you more..”

Parrish announced she was pregnant in March. She and Hart also parent 2-year-old son Kenzo. Hart shares 12-year-old son Hendrix and 15-year-old daughter Heaven with ex-wife Torrei Hart.