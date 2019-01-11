Kevin Hart is really and truly done with the Oscars.
The ‘Night School’ actor appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ Wednesday and addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding his short stint as the planned host of the 91st Academy Awards ceremony.
“I want everybody to know I’m done with it,” Hart told ‘GMA’ co-host Michael Strahan. “It’s a choice that I’ve personally made to say I’m not addressing it anymore.”
It’s a choice made significantly more difficult by the reality that Hart is in the middle of a press tour for his latest film, ‘The Upside’, costarring Bryan Cranston.
Hart was announced as host of the 2019 Oscars on December 4, followed quickly by a backlash over the comedian’s history of homophobic remarks. Two days later, Hart stepped down from the gig.
In the weeks since, Hart has continued to defend himself and insist that he previously apologised to the LGBTQ community for his jokes and tweets, including a high-profile interview with Ellen DeGeneres, who took it upon herself to advocate for Hart.
“I have an understanding that I’ve addressed it, and I’ve said everything that I can possibly say,” Hart told Strahan on Wednesday. “So I’m over it.
“You’re not going to hear me say anything else about it,” he continued. “I’ve done all that I can do.”
On Monday, Hart took to his Sirius XM radio show to say he was sorry.
“Once again, Kevin Hart apologises for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologise,” he said, offering no insight into any growth that may have taken place since making his homophobic comments.
“If you didn’t [hear the apology] ... I don’t know what you’re looking for,” he told Strahan on Wednesday. “I’m a good person, I love to love, if you don’t see that, then ... it’s a problem with you.
“I shouldn’t have to prove who I am,” Hart said. “If anybody out there wants to believe that Kevin Hart is that much of a monster that he wouldn’t love somebody because of their choice in life, then all power to them.”