His team says the 80-year-old was admitted for dehydration

Kenny Rogers in 2012. Image Credit: AFP

Kenny Rogers has been hospitalised, but never fear: The singer "can assure everyone he plans on sticking around through the years to come," his team said Friday.

"Kenny was recently admitted to a local Georgia hospital and treated for dehydration," the tweeted statement said. "He will remain there to complete some physical therapy to get his strength back prior to discharge."

The statement comes in response to "wild misinformation and speculation from several media outlets," Rogers' team said. No information was provided as to the cause of the dehydration.

The singer, 80, also thanked fans for their concern and well wishes.