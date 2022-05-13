The ‘Osbournes’ star, who has been dating Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson, took to Instagram to make the happy announcement.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” she wrote in the caption, alongside a picture of an ultrasound picture.

Osbourne first confirmed her new relationship in January this year, and reports claimed that love story has been years in the making.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson,” the singer wrote on an earlier Instagram post.

People reported that Osbourne and Wilson “met when his band was touring with Ozzfest [the music festival created by Kelly’s parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne] in 1999. They have remained friends since. They are very happy together.”

In June 2021, the 37-year-old star opened up on the talk show ‘Red Table Talk’ about how her issues with addiction held her back from being married and with a family.

“I feel very behind. As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother [Jack] has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn’t what was in the cards for me yet,” she said.