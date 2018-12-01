Knightley was a teenager when she first garnered public acclaim in the 2002 football film Bend It Like Beckham, and a year later became a household name after she was cast in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. (She had a one-day cameo in last year’s fifth instalment, but said she doesn’t expect to do any more because they take too long to shoot. She also said she has not spoken to Johnny Depp, who plays Captain Jack Sparrow, since completing the third Pirates in 2006.)