Katie Holmes Image Credit: AP

Well, well, well, if it isn’t Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx out together at the 2019 Met Gala.

The long-rumoured couple made their pink-carpet debut at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala in New York on Monday, seeming to confirm years of speculation that they are in fact romantically involved.

Reps for Holmes and Foxx did not immediately respond to Los Angeles Times’ requests for comment on Tuesday.

Though the A-list actors didn’t arrive together at the camp-themed affair, they posed in close proximity with rapper Cardi B and her enormous Thom Browne gown, as well as for group shots flanking fellow attendees Gia Coppola, Vito Schnabel, Jourdan Dunn, Zac Posen, Nina Dobrev, Andrew Garfield and Julia Garner, all of whom were dressed in Posen looks and sat at the designer’s table.

Holmes wore a custom purple-hued gown adorned with pearlescent palm leaves created by her longtime pal. The piece was made of 300 yards of multilayered hand-sewn coloured tulle. Oscar winner Foxx was also dressed in a tux by Posen that was trimmed with a cat brooch.

Inside the event, the two were photographed side by side. Despite public denials that date to 2013, the two have made plenty of joint appearances at star-studded events over the years, beginning with the Apollo in the Hamptons Benefit in 2013 and more recently at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala in 2018.