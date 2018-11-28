However, one person who is said to be “completely taken” with Meghan is Prince Charles. Insiders say it is his new daughter-in-law who has encouraged Harry to have a closer relationship with his father and it was Harry, not William, who delivered a heartfelt speech to mark his father’s milestone at a garden party in the summer. William and Kate were not present, choosing to visit Centrepoint — one of Diana’s charities — on the day of Charles’s actual birthday. Although both couples attended his party that evening, they all reportedly left early.