Supermodel Kate Moss has spoken about why she was motivated to stand up for Johnny Depp in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.
The British supermodel, who hardly ever participates in interviews or other public speaking engagements, broke her silence to testify in the trial via a videolink after Heard testified that she was scared of Depp during her marriage, referring to the rumour that Depp had allegedly pushed Moss down the stairs while they were dating in the 1990s.
Moss later testified in the trial stating that she had not been pushed but had in fact fallen down the stairs and Depp carried her back to their room.
Moss spoke in further detail about her testimony while appearing on the BBC radio programme Desert Island Discs, in which notable figures are asked to select their seven favourite recordings, one book, one luxury item, and to explain their life. Moss spoke about her involvement in the litigation.
Asked why she had decided to speak out in support of Depp, she replied with reference to the actor and also to her friend and fashion designer John Galliano, who was found guilty of anti-semitic abuse in 2011.
“I believe in the truth, and I believe in fairness and justice. I know that John Galliano is not a bad person — he had an alcohol problem and people turn. People aren’t themselves when they drink, and they say things that they would never say if they were sober,” Moss stated, before adding: “I know the truth about Johnny [Depp]. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”
Depp, who dated Moss from 1994 to 1998, prevailed in the lawsuit he filed against Heard last month. In the landmark case, both plaintiffs who first filed lawsuits have now filed appeals against the decision, which primarily favoured Depp.