Mumbai: Celebrities from Kim and Khloe Kardashian to boxer Mike Tyson are expected to join some of the biggest names in global business at a lavish family wedding thrown by Asia's richest person, set to take place Friday in India after months of celebrations.

The wedding of Anant Ambani "- youngest son of Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani "- will be attended by luminaries from HSBC Holdings plc Chairman Mark Tucker and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Chairman Jay Lee to political heavyweights like former UK leaders Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, according to people familiar with the guest list who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Chief Executives including Saudi Aramco's Amin Nasser and BP Plc counterpart Murray Auchincloss are on the list, the people said. So are Emma Walmsley of drug giant GSK Plc, Jim Taiclet of Lockheed Martin and even FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

While the CEOs of firms including Ericsson and HP Inc. are attending, some of the flashier names in tech "- including Meta Platforms Inc.'s Mark Zuckerberg, who was present for pre-wedding festivities "- don't appear on the guest list, according to the people.

Anant Ambani and fiancA(c)e Radhika Merchant will become man and wife at the Jio World Centre in central Mumbai, with the event set to be attended by about 1,200 guests who also include include Indian lawmakers and government ministers. Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani has curated hundreds of local dishes, Bloomberg reported earlier this week.

A representative for Reliance did not offer any immediate comment on the guest list.

The gathering of the rich and famous comes as the Ambani family is engaged in a succession exercise and massive wealth transfer to its heirs. Guest invitations, in the form of miniature temples with gold idols of gods, have gone viral on social media.

Under a succession plan, Anant Ambani, 29, will be in charge of Reliance's fledgling green energy business as the conglomerate diversifies beyond its fossil fuel roots. Only daughter Isha Ambani oversees the retail businesses, while Akash Ambani, the eldest son, is helming the group's digital ventures.

The wedding is taking place after 134 days of pre-celebrations that have featured visits to the family's personal zoo, a luxury cruise in Europe, a mass wedding for underprivileged couples and a musical event with Justin Bieber.