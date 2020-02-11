Singer has been open about his struggles, even taking time off last year

Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrives for YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" premiere at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. / AFP / LISA O'CONNOR Image Credit: AFP

Singer Justin Bieber donated $100,000 (Dh367,265) to a fan in New York who was raising money for mental health awareness.

Bieber was in the city promoting his upcoming album ‘Changes’ with an appearance at MTV’s Fresh Out Live event. And while in town, the ‘Yummy’ singer took the time to share a generous donation with fan Julie Coker.

“I work for mental health now because of my own mental health struggles in the past. And it’s important for us to talk about mental health because more than 50 per cent of us will have a mental health challenge in our lifetime,” Coker told the New York Post.

She added: “Justin has a big following, so if he has a good message about mental health, hopefully everybody else ... will want to start thinking about mental health in a different way.”