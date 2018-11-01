A bevy of celebrities and social-media influencers will be taking part in The Telethon for America, which will be streaming online next week. But they’re not trying to raise money.

Instead, the participating stars — including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Judd Apatow, Chelsea Handler, Tiffany Haddish, Alyssa Milano, Allison Janney and Jessica Alba, among many others — are taking pledges to vote in attempt to boost turnout for the upcoming midterm elections.

Announced Wednesday, the non-partisan, get-out-the-vote initiative will stream live on YouTube, Facebook Live and Comedy Central Online on November 5

The telethon, backed by former First Lady Michelle Obama’s non-partisan campaign When We All Vote, “flips the traditional telethon on its head,” said comedian Ben Gleib, who created and is executive producing the telethon, in a statement.

“Young Americans are more motivated than ever before and the ‘Telethon for America’ is working to build on that momentum to make sure an even higher percentage of young people get out and vote,” he added.

The telethon will take place in YouTube’s Playa Vista creative studio space and feature live comedy and musical performances, pre-taped segments and extensive interaction with the celebrity phone bank, which will call out to fans and potential voters encouraging them to head to the polls on Nov. 6.

Celebrities involved in the telethon range from Oscar and Emmy Award winners to YouTube stars. Debra Messing, Lil Rel, Ashley Benson, Connie Britton, Adam DeVine, Whitney Cummings, Russell Peters, Jeff Ross, Sophia Bush, Tom Arnold, Aisha Tyler, Minnie Driver, Erik Griffin, Jackie Tohn, Wyatt Cenac, Natasha Leggero, Tone Bell, Iliza Shlesinger, Rory Scovel, Mary McCormack, Lilly Singh, Olga Kay, DJ Samantha Ronson, Brad Williams, Zoe Lister-Jones, Jade Tailor, Milana Vayntrub and Quddus are slated to participate so far.

Performers will also be streaming the entire program live on their platforms, essentially simulcasting the telethon across dozens of influential accounts.

“This is a great opportunity to reach millions of voters the day before one of the most important elections of our lifetime to remind them that their vote is their voice and their vote is their power,” said Kyle Lierman, CEO of When We All Vote.

The telethon will be produced by Gleib’s Neurotic Gangster Productions, BC Live, Mandt Bros. Productions, Barry Katz Entertainment and YouTube.