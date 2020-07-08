Actor Jude Law could be headed to Neverland for his next movie role.
The star is in talks to play Captain Hook in ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’, Disney’s live-action remake of its 1953 animated film, according to Variety.
Director David Lowery will helm the project. In 2016, Lowery directed 2016 movie ‘Pete’s Dragon’, which was a live-action remake of Disney’s 1977 musical of the same name.
The 1953 film ‘Peter Pan’ was based on a 1904 play by JM Barrie, about a young boy who never ages and who takes children he meets to Neverland.
A number of films have followed, including the 1991 movie ‘Hook’, starring Robin Williams, Julia Roberts and Dustin Hoffman.
British actor Law is best known for his roles in ‘The Talented Mr Ripley’, ‘Cold Mountain’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ among others.
According to Variety, the new ‘Peter Pan’ film is expected to get a theatrical release and not go the Disney Plus streaming route.