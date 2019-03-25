Film follows a family of four who are terrorised by their own murderous doppelgangers

Lupita Nyong’o in ‘Us’. Image Credit: Agencies

The sole new wide release in the US last weekend, Universal’s ‘Us,’ came in first place at the box office with $70.3 million (Dh258.1 million), nearly doubling analysts’ projections of $35 million to $45 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

The result breaks opening records for an original horror movie, an original R-rated film and for a live-action original film since ‘Avatar’ opened with $77 million in 2009. It is also the third best horror opening of all time after 2017’s ‘It’ ($123.4 million) and last year’s ‘Halloween’ sequel ($76.2 million).

“It’s amazing,” said Jim Orr, the studio’s distribution chief. “The film absolutely blew by the most robust of forecasts and I think that’s all to do with the great appeal of Jordan Peele.”

Peele’s highly anticipated sophomore effort follows a family of four who are terrorised by their own murderous doppelgangers while on a family vacation. It earned a B CinemaScore rating and a 94 per cent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Jordan Peele’s understanding of the movie theatre experience is on full display,” said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore. “Social media blew up all weekend long with moviegoers recounting their personal experiences of watching the film. The only thing scarier than the movie itself was the Fomo that it inspired among fans.”

‘Us’ comes two years after Peele’s directorial debut ‘Get Out’ opened with $33 million before going on to become a cultural and commercial sensation, grossing more than $176 million in North America and $255 million worldwide. It also earned Peele an original screenplay Oscar and best picture nomination.

While ‘Get Out’ featured a production budget of $4.5 million, ‘Us’ was made for a reported $20 million. Despite featuring an original script, ‘Us’ is performing on the level of a sequel in large part because of the runaway success of ‘Get Out,’ which established Peele as a pre-eminent horror writer and director.

“Jordan Peele’s reputation as a filmmaker over the course of just two feature films has made him a star director and a box-office draw for ravenous fans of horror and suspense,” said Dergarabedian.

“Peele just has the ability to really tap into the cultural zeitgeist,” said Orr. “Audiences trust him. He’s extraordinarily talented and just a marvellous storyteller. They trust him and love him and can’t wait to see what he’s going to do next.”