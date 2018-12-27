The film, which stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, follows a family whose Northern California beach vacation goes south when they realise they are under attack by haunted versions of themselves. In the trailer, we watch as one of the family’s kids wanders off on the beach and runs into a male figure frozen in the sand. This must be a bad sign, because before long, the foursome’s terrifying doppelgangers — apparently creepy monsters deemed “the Tethered” — turn up at the family’s beachside casa to stalk them.