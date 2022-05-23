To hear actor Ellen Barkin tell it, Johnny Depp was a controlling, jealous and angry man even back in the 1990s, when the two dated.

“Where are you going?” Barkin said Depp would ask her. “Who are you going with? What did you do last night?”

Barkin added: “I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn’t him.”

Barkin recalled her relationship with Depp during a previously taped deposition that was played in a Virginia courtroom Thursday by lawyers for Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard.

US actor Johnny Depp looks on during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

Heard’s attorneys are trying to undermine Depp’s libel lawsuit against her. Depp says a 2018 op-ed piece Heard wrote in The Washington Post unfairly portrayed him as a domestic abuser and cost him a lucrative Hollywood career that included the ‘pirates of the Caribbean’ movie franchise.

Depp has testified he never struck Heard and that he was the victim of abuse inflicted by her. But Heard’s attorneys say those denials lack credibility because he frequently drank and used drugs to the point of blacking out.

During Barkin’s deposition, she testified that Depp was ‘always drinking or smoking a joint’ or doing other illegal drugs. She said she dated Depp for about three to five months and characterised the relationship as more sexual than romantic.

Barkin co-starred with Depp in ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.’ During filming, Barkin said Depp threw a [beverage] bottle in her direction while he was fighting with some friends in a hotel room. However, she said she didn’t know why he threw the bottle.

US actress Amber Heard reacts as she testifies during the 50 million US dollar Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 05 May 2022. Johnny Depp's 50 million US dollar defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard that started on 10 April is expected to last five or six weeks. Image Credit: AP

Heard’s attorneys argue that Depp’s career free-fall was the result of his own bad behavior _ not Heard’s op-ed. They played witness testimony that charted the actor’s rise and fall from ‘the biggest movie star in the world’ to a man who struggled with drugs, money and the ability to show up at movie sets on time.

Tracey Jacobs, who served as the actor’s agent for about 30 years, said Depp was ‘showing up late to set consistently on virtually every movie’ during their final years working together.

“I was very honest with him and said, `You’ve got to stop doing this - this is hurting you,’’’ Jacobs said. "And it did.’’

US actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 19, 2022. - Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a ìpublic figure representing domestic abuse.î (Photo by JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP) Image Credit: AP

Jacobs said Depp was an extraordinary talent but his behavior in the years before he fired her in 2016 became increasingly unprofessional, while his drug and alcohol use increased, Jacobs said.

“And it also got around town,” Jacobs said. “I mean, people talk, it’s a small community. And it made people reluctant to use him.”

Joel Mandel, Depp’s former business manager, testified in a previously recorded deposition that the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ films had “catapulted him into an entirely different level of success.”

“It meant more employees,” Mandel said. “It meant buying additional property. . It meant a bigger life and a more expensive one.”

Things began to change around 2010, and it “became clear over time that there were issues with alcohol and drugs,” Mandel said. “And that translated into more erratic behavior, more stressful behavior, more times when it was difficult to engage in the kinds of conversations I needed to do my job.”

“The spending levels had grown very, very, very large and required that level of incredibly high income to be maintained,” Mandel said. “And when it dropped off, the disconnect became untenable.”