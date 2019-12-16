Singer has reportedly invited wife to see there’s nothing going on with co-star

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018 file photo Jessica Biel, left, and Justin Timberlake arrive at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Timberlake has publicly apologized to his actress-wife Jessie Biel weeks after he was seen holding hands with the co-star of his upcoming movie. The pop star and actor wrote on Instagram, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, that he prefers to "stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Following Justin Timberlake’s apology to Jessica Biel after the hand holding incident with his ‘Palmer’ co-star Alisha Wainwright, the actor has invited his wife to join him on the set of his new film.

“Justin has told Jessica to come down to New Orleans while he is shooting [‘Palmer’] so she can see for herself that nothing is going on between him and Alisha,” according to Us Weekly.

The 38-year-old singer made headlines after he and Wainwright were spotted holding hands and getting cosy at a New Orleans bar in November.

After the incident, Timberlake acknowledged in an Instagram apology which Biel encouraged him to post that he had “a strong lapse in judgement” that night and noted that “nothing happened” between him and Wainwright.

The parents of four-year-old Silas continue to work through their issues.

“Jessica plans to visit him there,” the source added, noting that they are also “planning to go out together.”