Sonni Pacheco has filed for sole custody of their six-year-old daughter, Ava

Jeremy Renner arrives at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Image Credit: TNS

Actor Jeremy Renner’s former wife Sonni Pacheco has filed for sole custody of their six-year-old daughter, Ava.

According to the documents obtained by the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, Pacheco has requested for sole legal and physical custody of Ava and also asked the judge for allowing monitored visitation when the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actor is with the child, reports US Magazine.

Renner and Pacheco got married in September 2014. Their nuptials came after they welcomed their daughter in 2013. But in January 2015, they filed for divorce.