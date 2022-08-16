Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are all set to exchange vows for the second time.

The lovebirds, who got married in July this year, will continue celebrating their love with a three-day wedding extravaganza this weekend, Page Six reported.

“It’s going to be all about JLo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” an insider told the publication.

“Their three-day intimate celebration for family and friends will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday,” the source added.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Image Credit: Reuters

The actual ceremony will take place on Saturday, and the couple will close out their weekend with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

Lopez will reportedly wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, and Vogue magazine is expected to document her fashion journey for the weekend.

Affleck’s close friends Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Drea de Matteo, and brother Casey Affleck are expected to attend the wedding.

Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 53, surprised fans in July when they revealed they wed at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. The high-profile pair who met in 2001 when they both starred in the movie “Gigli,” embarked on a very public romance and got engaged the following year.

The wedding was postponed and in 2004 they called it quits. Affleck went on to marry “Alias” star Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. They finalised their divorce in 2018 and he went on to date “SNL” producer Lindsay Shookus and Cuban actress Ana de Armas who he met on the set of their film, “Deep Water.”

On the other hand, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004, with whom she shares twins, Emme and Max, born in 2008. The pair eventually divorced. And in May 2021, Affleck and Lopez sparked dating rumours when they were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana. Lopez revealed in her ‘On the JLo’ newsletter that she and Affleck, 49, tied the knot at A Little White Chapel.