The couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on October 18

American actress Jennifer Lawrence smiles during a photocall before Dior's Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Image Credit: AP

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence got married over the weekend in Rhode Island during a ceremony and reception studded with Hollywood stars.

The ‘Hunger Games’ star tied the knot with New York art dealer Cooke Maroney on October 18 at a Newport, Rhode Island, mansion.

Lawrence’s publicist confirmed the wedding took place.

People.com reports that Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller and Amy Schumer were among the 150 guests at Belcourt Castle, which is owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, owner and founder of the jewellery company Alex and Ani.

Also present at the wedding was Hollywood director David O Russell, singer Adele, Ashley Olsen, and Cameron Diaz.

The couple’s rehearsal dinner took place on October 17, during which the Lawrence and Maroney hosted a clambake under a white tent on Rose Island.

One of Jennifer Lawrence’s representative confirmed to People magazine that the actor and Maroney exchanged the rings in February.

The 28-year-old star was then spotted with a ring on her finger while enjoying what appeared to be a celebratory dinner with 34-year-old Maroney, at Raoul’s, a French restaurant in New York City.

In June, she called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” she added while speaking on Catt Sadler’s podcast ‘Naked with Catt Sadler’.

“I don’t know, I started with the basics,” the actor continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. “‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney.”

Following their engagement, a source told People that Maroney “is an ideal mate for Jennifer,” adding, “They have many of the same interests in the arts, culture and living a life that includes both of their passions, yet sits outside of it. They respect each other and see the world in a similar fashion.”